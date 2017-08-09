 »   »   » Akshay Kumar FEARS That Toilet Ek Prem Katha Might FLOP Like Shahrukh's JHMS, Takes A Major Step!

2017 is not going so great for Bollywood movies. Except Baahubali 2, not even a single has performed exceptionally well at the box office. Even Superstars like Salman & Shahrukh Khan left disappointed with the decreasing number of footfalls in the theatres.

Now, the next turn is of Akshay Kumar. The actor is gearing up for his next, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and just like Shahrukh Khan, Mr Kumar also took a major step in order to save his movie from being thrashed by the critics!



No Press Screening Of TEPK After Shahrukh Khan, now Akshay Kumar has decided to not hold any press screenings of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Why They Took Such Step? Apparently, this way, the makers of TEPK hope that the audience won't be influenced by unfavourable reviews and decide to not watch a film.

Will It Help The Film? DNA quoted a producer as saying, "It is the new trend that's rapidly catching on in Bollywood, and we are all for it. The decision to not screen Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for critics until Friday was taken by Akshay and we concurred happily."

It Has Become A Trend "In fact, some production houses like Fox Star and Yash Raj have followed the no-press-screenings-until-Friday policy for years. Now, other production houses are following the same pattern."

‘Secrecy Is Sign Of Insecurity’ DNA also quoted a source as saying that, "In fact, the secrecy is a sign of insecurity on the part of the filmmakers. If you don't have the confidence to let critics watch a film in advance, then your film is probably on shaky grounds."

This Trend Is Shameful: Raja Sen The film critic Raja Sen says, "What's the point of making films if you're scared of showing them? This contraband-like treatment for cinema is happening all over the world now, and it's shameful."

Will SRK’s Loss Become Akshay’s Gain? While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, when TEPK director Shree Narayan Singh was asked if he feels JHMS's failure will benefit his film as now Toilet has more chances to get bigger opening, here's what he said:

"I haven't seen the film yet so I can't comment on that. I feel every film works and every film should recover its money."



‘I Thought JHMS Would Do Great Business’ "I haven't read the reviews yet as I have been busy with my own film. Going by its trailer, I thought Jab Harry... would do great business."

‘I’m Confident About My Film’ Shree further added, "I don't know whether this would even help my film as a director. All I can say is I am confident about my film. Shahrukh has a huge fan following and has a huge market - so whatever happens, it has to work."



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to hit the theatres on 11 August, 2017.