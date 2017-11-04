 »   »   » Akshay Kumar Is Someone That I Have A Lot Of Respect For: Kunal Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is working with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Gold, says he has immense respect for Akshay as he is very dedicated towards his work.

"Akshay is someone that I have a lot of respect for. I can't think of many actors that have constantly reinvented themselves the way he has," Kunal told IANS.

"From being the country's biggest action star to the king of comedy and now putting his weight behind socially relevant films, and stories that very few actors would have the courage to back. He is warm, supportive and great fun to be around.

"What I really like about him is, he takes his work very seriously, but not himself or his stardom. He never lets you feel like you are working with such a huge star," added the actor.

"It is about time that we started celebrating our real life heroes. As a country, we have such an incredible history, and so many fascinating stories to tell. And as an actor, I am grateful, that I have a chance to be part of some of those stories," he added.

Gold is directed by Reema Kagti, the film is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on Independence Day next year.

