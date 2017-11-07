 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Padman To Clash With His Own Film Robo 2.0 In January 2018?

Robot 2.0 Vs Padman Clash: Will Rajinikanth go on Backfoot for Akshay Kumar; Find out here|FilmiBeat

Rumours were doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar starrer Padman is all set to release on January 25, 2018 and director Shankar plans to postpone 2.0 to a later date in April 2018. However, Akshay Kumar rubbished these rumours and said he would never clash with his own film. He opened up by saying,

"There is a lot of false information that is being circulated over both films releasing on the same day. Why would I clash with my own film? It will either be 2.0 or Padman. While Padman is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar, Rajinikanth and Lyca productions. They will decide if they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do I will postpone Padman and if they don't, I will go ahead."

No Clash Akshay Kumar rubbished rumours that Padman will clash with Robo 2.0.

Release Confirmed Director Shankar has confirmed that 2.0 will indeed hit the theatres on January 25, 2018.

April 2018 Akshay Kumar starrer Padman might release in April 2018.

Most Awaited Film Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is the most awaited film as of now.

Grand Release People are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

Block Buster We're sure 2.0 will end up breaking all the records at the box office.

Starcast 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a lead role.

Expensive Film The film has been made with a whopping budget of 400 crores.



