 »   »   » SHOCKING! Akshay Kumar Says He Still Hasn't Got His Due As An Actor From The Industry

Akshay Kumar's humble beginning has been an inspiring story for many! In career that spans over two decades with highs and lows, the actor is today one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

While the masses have loved Akshay Kumar's performances, the actor often finds his films being ignored at award functions. In fact, the khiladi had slammed these shows and once said, "The reality of the awards is that you have to perform at the function in half the money, that's how you win an award."



While talking to TOI, Akky spoke about how he feels he is yet to receive his due as an actor from the industry. Read on to know more...



'I Still Haven't Got My Due As An Actor' Akshay was quoted as saying, "I still haven't got my due as an actor from the industry, I just got the National Award."

Akshay On Receiving Padma Shri To this, he replied, "That is recognition from the government, not the industry."

'My Association With Every Producer & Director I Work With Is Not Just Limited To The Films' Talking about his long standing association with his producers, Akshay says, "I'm friends with every producer and director I work with. Our association is not limited to the films we're doing that point in time."





'I Don't Give Up On The Directors If A Film Doesn't Work' Akky said, "There are directors with whom I have had three flops, yet I have trusted them with the fourth film. A lot of people didn't give up on me, so I don't give up on the director if a film doesn't work."

'I Feel Less Nervous Than Those Who Have Only Film A Year' Akshay stated, "Well, anyone would be nervous, but I'm lucky that I get to experience it three-four times a year. I feel less nervous than those who have only one film a year because then, the pressure is more. At the most, I'll be sad till the weekend. Also, it's not that I want to vanish when my film releases, as some sections of the media report. For example, I've taken a 15-day break from the schedule of Gold in London, to promote Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Once this film releases, I'll return and resume shooting as people are waiting for me there."







Talking about films, Akshay has a string of movies coming up next beginning with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha followed by 2.o and Padman.

Do you folks agree with what Akshay has to say?