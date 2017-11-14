 »   »   » Children's Day Special! Akshay Kumar Shares A Heartwarming Picture With Daughter Nitara!

We all know Akshay Kumar is one doting daddy and once again, the Superstar is winning hearts with his adorable post, dedicating it to his little princess.

On the eve of Children's day, Akshay Kumar shares a very special picture with daughter Nitara and we can't stop drooling over it!

Akshay captioned the picture as saying, "This Beautiful Lil Human Being is my Biggest Life Line...she wanted to ride on PadMan's bike everyday and now she's learnt to ride her own ‍ #HappyChildrensDay to every child across the globe, you couldn't imagine how much you make this World a Better place to live in."

The picture is from the sets of Akshay's upcoming film, Padman. The film also casts Sonam Kapoor in the lead role and R Balki is directing the film.

Padman tells the life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

The film will arrive at the theatres on April 13, 2018.