 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Strong Line-up Of Movies In 2018!

Akshay Kumar's Strong Line-up Of Movies In 2018!

Posted By:
Akshay Kumar is a dream come true for all producers as he's an actor who 'keeps on giving' and there's no such thing as taking a break in his schedule. After two successful years in 2016-17 at the box office, he's all geared up for 5 releases in 2018 and two out of five (Robo 2.0 and Padman) have been completed and the third (Gold) is nearing its completion.

The other two movies Mogul and Kesari will go on floors by the first quarter of 2018 and might be completed in the middle of 2018. A distributor close to the actor opened up by saying, "One look at his line up says it all."

Original Choice

"No wonder, he's the darling of exhibitors since he keeps the wheels churning for the industry," revealed an insider.

Crore Machine

"Even if his films do a business of Rs 100-150 crore, that's good enough for all involved," said the industry insider.

Already Completed

"Of course, films like 2.0, Gold, and Kesari are set to be much bigger and expect to bring in a lot of moolah."

Box Office

"As for Padman, a Rs 100 crore total would be a major win since it's again a social drama with humour."

No Resting

"After all, he is not going to rest; there is a lot more that he has up his sleeves beyond these five films," summed up the insider.

