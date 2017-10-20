 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Strong Line-up Of Movies In 2018!

Akshay Kumar is a dream come true for all producers as he's an actor who 'keeps on giving' and there's no such thing as taking a break in his schedule. After two successful years in 2016-17 at the box office, he's all geared up for 5 releases in 2018 and two out of five (Robo 2.0 and Padman) have been completed and the third (Gold) is nearing its completion.

The other two movies Mogul and Kesari will go on floors by the first quarter of 2018 and might be completed in the middle of 2018. A distributor close to the actor opened up by saying, "One look at his line up says it all."