 »   »   » UNEXPECTED FROM HIM! Akshay Kumar Is Really Upset With Ranbir Kapoor For Saying This Shocking Thing!

Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of his next film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The movie is inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not so long ago, Ranbir Kapoor said something about peeing in public and Akshay Kumar is not at all happy about his statement. Read what he said below.



Here's What The Superstar Said Ranbir Kapoor had once said that he likes to pee in public. When Akshay Kumar was asked to comment on the same, he said, "Toh Bhaiya main kya kar sakta hu, usko maza aa raha hai main kya karu?"

Akshay Will Send The DVD Of Toilet....To Ranbir He further added that all he can do is send him the DVD of the film!

Akshay Also Talked About Sexual Abuse That He Faced In a promotional interview of his film with Mumbai Mirror, Akshay also talked about sexual abuse, "When I was a child, my parents always encouraged me to speak to them frankly about everything. Whether it was discussing a sexual issue or inappropriate behaviour, I was asked to come home and talk frankly.''

A Lift Man Touched My Butt ''When I was six, I was on my way to a neighbour's house when the lift man touched my butt.''

I Told My Father About It ''I was really agitated and told my father (Hari Om Bhatia) about it.''

The Man Was Arrested ''He filed a police complaint. Investigations revealed that the lift-man was a history-sheeter. The cops took action and the man was arrested."

Even Today I Find It Difficult To Say The Word 'Bum' "I was a shy kid but I was relieved that I could speak about this to my parents. But even today, I find it difficult to say the word ‘bum'.''

We Must Encourage Our Children ''We must encourage women and children to speak up and tell their families if they encounter anything strange so that they can be protected and empowered."



Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Sana Khan REVEALS her role in Akshay Kumar film; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

On a related note, Akshay's next film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will hit the screens on 11th August.

Also Read: Mubarakan Movie Review: Live Audience Update