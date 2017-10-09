 »   »   » Pic Talk: Akshay Kumar Wraps Patiala Schedule Of 'Gold'

Akshay Kumar has completed the Patiala schedule of his upcoming film "Gold" and the actor is touched by the love he received from the people of the city.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his fans seeing him off.

"Another fantastic schedule of #Gold comes to an end, this time in Patiala! So much love and warmth literally till the point of taking off... Nothing but grateful," he wrote.



"Gold" directed by Reema Kagti is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London.



The first schedule of the film was shot in London in July.



The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy.



The film, being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, will hit the theatres on August 15 next year.