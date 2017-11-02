 »   »   » GUESS WHO? He Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan The SEXIEST; Admits Being EMBARRASSED For Staring At Her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the synonym of gorgeousness. She is one of those rare divas of the B-town, who has always been in the limelight because of her unmatched beauty.

Recently, a very popular actor, who has worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in two films, can't stop praising the actress and touted her as the 'sexiest' woman of the Industry. Wanna know who is he? Scroll down!

He's Akshaye Khanna Recently, while interacting with Karan Johar as a part of 'Ittefaq' promotion, Akshaye Khanna said he finds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the sexiest and said, "I can't take my eyes off her every time I meet her." We Feel You, Akshaye He further said, "I have done two films with her. She might be used to be people looking at her. For me, it's embarrassing. I am not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic." Sonakshi Agrees With Akshaye Even Sonakshi echoed his views and said, "Not only guys. Even I am not able to take my eyes off her. She is damn stunning." Meanwhile, Aishwarya Turned 44 Yesterday On a similar note, the stunning beauty turned 44 yesterday (November 1, 2017) and yeah, it's tough to believe that even in her 40s she can give any model, a run for money. She Visited Siddhivinayak On the eve of her birthday, she visited Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar, Mumbai and was seen seeking blessings along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brinda Rai. Aishwarya, On The Work Front On On the professional front, she will be next seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The film revolves around the sensitive topic 'body-shaming' and the actress has already kick-started the shoot of film. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2018.