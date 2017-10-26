 »   »   »  Akshaye Khanna To Host A Special Screening Of Ittefaq For His 'Dil Chahta Hai' Co-Star Aamir Khan!

Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan were seen together in Dil Chahta Hai and have remained quite close since then. The duo always kept in touch even after they were done with the film...

Recently Aamir had invited Akshaye Khanna for the special screening of his film 'Secret Superstar'. While having a chat, Aamir told him that he was intrigued by Ittefaq's trailer and is looking forward to watching the film," says a source.



The source further adds that Akshaye has told the makers of Ittefaq to organize a special screening of the film soon for Aamir. "Akshaye will host Aamir himself," concludes the source.



Wow, isn't that a sweet gesture?



The film is a remake of Yash Chopra's cult classic Ittefaq which originally starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles.



If reports are to be believed then the makers will be exercising creative liberty and will allegedly twist the original film's ending in order to retain the suspense.



Sidharth Malhotra was earlier quoted as saying, "Ittefaq it is not a remake; instead, it is an adaptation. It is murder mystery that we are bringing back. We haven't seen many murder mysteries of late, so it's exciting to just bring back that genre."



Directed by B.R. Chopra's grandson, Abhay Chopra and jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions, Ittefaq stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.



The film is slated to release on November 3, 2017.