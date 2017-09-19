 »   »   » ALL'S GOOD WITH HER! Alia Bhatt Finally REACTS To Her Break-Up Reports With Sidharth Malhotra

A lot has been said and written about Sidharth Malhotra- Alia Bhatt's on-off relationship though the duo have always maintained that they are just good friends.

Since last few weeks, there have been reports doing the rounds about the alleged couple calling it quits due to Sid's closeness to his 'A Gentleman' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Recently while talking to Hindustan Times, Alia finally opened up about these break-up news. Read on to know what she has to say...

Rumours Suggest That Sid-Alia Ain't Together Any More An insider was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent. They will not get back together again." They Are Avoiding Each Other "Alia and Sid are avoiding each other and are not even on talking terms now. Maybe with time, they will get back to being friends, but for now, they are maintaining a distance from each other," added the insider. Alia Bhatt Spotted PARTYING with EX - BF Ali post Break up with Sidharth Malhotra; Watch | FilmiBeat It Wasn't Working Out "They were having a lot of fights in the recent times. Mutually, they decided it wasn't working out and it was better to end it." What Break-Up? At a recent event when Sid was asked about these reports, he had quipped, "Alia and I break-up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs." Alia Is Clueless Now, it's Alia turn to respond to these speculations. The actress told HT, "I didn't know about that at all. Such talks (about break-up) started even before I travelled to Patiala (first schedule of Raazi)." 'I Am Good With My Films And All' She continued, "Yes, all's good with me (smiles). And as I said, I am good with my films and all." 'There Will Be No Break-Up, Make-Up Or Link-Up For Me' Alia concluded by saying, "As for break-up talks, I think I will never stop being part of those conversations (laughs). But hopefully, for some time, there will be no ‘break-up', ‘make-up' or ‘link-up' for me as I only want to think about Raazi and my other films."

On the other hand, Sid had officially announced himself as single on Neha Dhupia's talk show. But, he had good things to say about Jacqueline during his 'A Gentleman' interviews.

He had said, "You don't need an ice breaker with someone like Jacky, she's always positive. I don't remember her looking stressed, such energy is alluring. What worked for us was the fact that we gelled off camera. We bonded over our common interests. We used to talk about our love for horses and one morning, we just went horse-riding at the race course."

Even Alia was recently spotted hanging out with her ex flame Ali Dadarkar.

Well, it looks like this alleged love-story is getting complicated day by day! Meanwhile, what do you folks think about Alia's reply?