 »   »   » Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Turn Goofballs At Kid's Choice Awards; See Their Lovely Pics

The awards season has begun and last night, the next generation Superstars of our Industry, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were spotted together at Kid's Choice Awards, looking all uber cool. Apart from Varun & Alia, Kriti Sanon and Rohit Shetty were also seen in attendance.
While Varun was seen in a red t-shirt, Alia Bhatt sported a pretty Gauri & Nainika red dress and they looked so lovely, while posing for the camera. Check out their pictures now!
Varun At Kid's Choice Awards 2017
2017 has been one rocking year for Varun Dhawan as the actor two back to back hits i.e., Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.
Alia Bhatt looked cute as a button as she walked the red carpet of Kid's Choice Awards 2017. Her cute pictures from the red carpet is worth drooling, don't you agree?
Kriti Sanon In The House
Among others, Kriti Sanon also graced the red carpet of Kid's Choice Awards 2017. This year, Kriti featured in two films i.e., Raabta & Bareilly Ki Barfi.