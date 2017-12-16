 »   »   » Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Turn Goofballs At Kid's Choice Awards; See Their Lovely Pics

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Turn Goofballs At Kid's Choice Awards; See Their Lovely Pics

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The awards season has begun and last night, the next generation Superstars of our Industry, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were spotted together at Kid's Choice Awards, looking all uber cool. Apart from Varun & Alia, Kriti Sanon and Rohit Shetty were also seen in attendance. 

While Varun was seen in a red t-shirt, Alia Bhatt sported a pretty Gauri & Nainika red dress and they looked so lovely, while posing for the camera. Check out their pictures now! 

Varun At Kid's Choice Awards 2017

Varun At Kid's Choice Awards 2017

2017 has been one rocking year for Varun Dhawan as the actor two back to back hits i.e., Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.

Awww!

Awww!

Alia Bhatt looked cute as a button as she walked the red carpet of Kid's Choice Awards 2017. Her cute pictures from the red carpet is worth drooling, don't you agree?

Kriti Sanon In The House

Kriti Sanon In The House

Among others, Kriti Sanon also graced the red carpet of Kid's Choice Awards 2017. This year, Kriti featured in two films i.e., Raabta & Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Twinning!

Twinning!

Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt spotted twinning while posing for the media at the do. They were last seen together in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and their fans loved their chemistry in the film.

Read more about: varun dhawan, alia bhatt, kriti sanon
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat