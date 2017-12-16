 »   »   » Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Turn Goofballs At Kid's Choice Awards; See Their Lovely Pics

The awards season has begun and last night, the next generation Superstars of our Industry, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were spotted together at Kid's Choice Awards, looking all uber cool. Apart from Varun & Alia, Kriti Sanon and Rohit Shetty were also seen in attendance. 

While Varun was seen in a red t-shirt, Alia Bhatt sported a pretty Gauri & Nainika red dress and they looked so lovely, while posing for the camera. Check out their pictures now! 

Story first published: Saturday, December 16, 2017, 0:11 [IST]
