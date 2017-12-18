 »   »   » What The! Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra Part Of Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2?

Tiger Shroff took an admission at Karan Johar's fancy school Student Of The Year 2 and the film will go on floors pretty soon. However, Alia Bhatt has hinted that she might be a part of the sequel and Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra might be included as well. She said,
"I am sure Karan Johar will find a way to associate us in some way. For all you know, there might be some reference to us in the second part. Never say never! It could be possible."
Alia Bhatt
"Tiger shroff is fantastic and I know the film is going to be a lot of fun," summed up Alia Bhatt. Well, with a star like Tiger Shroff, we're sure it's going to be fantastic.
Fantastic Tiger
"The love started pouring in right after the release of the film (Student of The year). All credit goes to the songs and the look of the film," said Alia.
Student Of The Year
She looked back on her debut and said, "It's been an amazing journey since then." Well, she's had a great stint in Bollywood already.