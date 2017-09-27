 »   »   » See Picture: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Wrap 'Raazi' Kashmir Schedule

Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have finished the Kashmir schedule of their upcoming film Raazi. The team was on a 40-day-long segment in the Valley to shoot for the Meghna Gulzar-directed film.

Alia, 24, took to Twitter where she shared a group photograph with after wrapping up the schedule. "Schedule WRAP! Happy happy faces at the end of a 40 day outdoor! Team RAAZI @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @JungleePictures," wrote the actor alongside the picture.

Alia also shared a picture on her Instagram account, where she can be seen sharing a laugh with her co-star Vicky and Gulzar, while sitting on a rock in the midst of lush green wilderness.

She captioned the photo, "And it's a wrap".

The film will see Alia's character married to a Pakistani army officer, which will be played by Vicky.

The movie is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions and is based on Harinder Sikka's novel, "Calling Sehmat", a thrilling saga of a spy who gave all of herself and that of her family in the service of her nation.

The team started filming the movie in early July.

Credits: PTI