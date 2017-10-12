 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Visits Gauri Khan's New Store & Instantly Becomes Her Customer!

Alia Bhatt Visits Gauri Khan's New Store & Instantly Becomes Her Customer!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The bubbly Alia Bhatt visited Gauri Khan's interior design store and was mesmerised by her designs and household artifacts and she immediately became a customer and asked Gauri to design the interiors of her new home. That's so cool, right

An excited Alia Bhatt, also promoted the store in a video clip and praised how amazing Gauri Khan's talents are when it comes to designing your new home. Well, we can't wait to see how Gauri will design Alia's new home! Wait for more pictures, folks!

Gauri-Alia

Gauri-Alia

Alia Bhatt paid a visit to Gauri Khan's new new store in Mumbai.

Superior Designs

Superior Designs

She fell in love with the designs and asked Gauri to design the interiors of her new home.

Sending Out Praises

Sending Out Praises

Alia Bhatt also made a video clip praising Gauri Khan's interior designing talents.

Bubbly Girl

Bubbly Girl

The bubbly Alia also urged people to check out Gauri Khan's latest designs.

Interior Designs

Interior Designs

We're glad that Gauri Khan will now be designing the interiors of Alia Bhatt's new home.

Alia Bhatt
Read more about: alia bhatt
Story first published: Thursday, October 12, 2017, 17:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos