 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Visits Gauri Khan's New Store & Instantly Becomes Her Customer!

The bubbly Alia Bhatt visited Gauri Khan's interior design store and was mesmerised by her designs and household artifacts and she immediately became a customer and asked Gauri to design the interiors of her new home. That's so cool, right

An excited Alia Bhatt, also promoted the store in a video clip and praised how amazing Gauri Khan's talents are when it comes to designing your new home. Well, we can't wait to see how Gauri will design Alia's new home! Wait for more pictures, folks!