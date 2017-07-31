 »   »   » BUT WHY DID SHE SAY THAT? Alia Bhatt Will Never Look At Herself As A Star!

Within five years of her career, Alia Bhatt has struck a fine balance between commercial entertainers and content-driven films and given maximum number of box office hits. She has been sweeping awards for Udta Punjab at many award functions this year.
Despite of all this, the actress hesitates to call herself a 'star'. Read on to know why...
The Day I Start Feeling Like A Star, It Will Be A Very Bad Thing For Me
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia said, "I believe that the day I start feeling like a star, it will be a very bad thing for me. Today, I can be a star but tomorrow, I might not be. I'll never get attached to this entitlement.
I Am A Regular Person
She further added, "I am not a God's child, so I feel I have no entitlements as such. I am a regular person, who works extremely hard to be a part of the films that I do. And I'd rather be known for my characters. Stardom might be about what people say about me but I'll never look at myself as a star as that will completely change my attitude."
Shahrukh Khan Is A True Blue Superstar
When quizzed about working with a superstar like Shahrukh Khan, Alia added, "Yes, I have and he is surely a true-blue superstar but the reason why he did that part or the reason why Gauri (Shinde; director) chose him is because he is a fabulous actor. We knew he would be perfect to play that role. And that's the reason why you approach actors. Because of the kind of depth, they bring to a character. At least that's the way I look at it."
How Superstars Get Big Numbers At Box Office
Alia said, "Yes, there's a lot of love attached to the superstars. Over the years, they have earned a lot of loyalty from their fans. I love our audiences' loyalty for their favourite actors but eventually, it's the content that drives our movies and that's the way it's going to remain for a really long time."
Dad's Phone Call
She further added, "A few days back, my dad (Mahesh Bhatt) called me up and said, 'remember the 3Cs that nowadays you need to take care of in films - content, cost and connectivity.' Cost means a film should be made within a reasonable budget because sometimes, films don't fail but budgets do. I thought my father was correct because those 3Cs really matter."
Walking The Ramp With Ranveer Singh
