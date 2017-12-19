 »   »   » ALL FOR HIS BIG DEBUT! Here's How Aayush Sharma Is Prepping Up For Loveratri

After various speculations for about a year, it was finally confirmed that Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be making his Bollywood debut under Salman Khan productions.

Few days ago, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor had revealed the film's title as 'Loveratri' which will be helmed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala who worked as a chief assistant director under Ali Abbas Zafar.



We know hear that Ayush will be travelling to Gujarat for the recce of this film along with the film's director and writer Niren Bhatt since Loveratri has Navratri as a backdrop.



As the film is set in Gujarat and Aayush plays a Gujarati boy, it was important for him to understand milieu of Gujarat. He will be visiting real locations and meeting people.



Revealing how Aayush was zeroed as the male lead, Abhiraj had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Having interacted with Aayush on set, I thought he perfectly fit the part of a Gujarati boy who falls in love while dancing the garba during Navratri. I asked Salman sir if we could test him and he immediately agreed."



The film is slated to kick off in Baroda and Ahmedabad in February. Buzz is that Abhiraj plans to recreate the annual garba gatherings in Gujarat that bring together lakhs of revellers through nine nights of festivity.