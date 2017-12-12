 »   »   » ALL GUNS BLAZING! Abhishek Kapoor Films A Difficult Scene For Sushant- Sara's Kedarnath

After much speculations, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is finally making her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film is currently being shot in Mumbai. Meanwhile, we have for you the latest details on this flick...



All Hard Work Recently, director Abhishek Kapoor filmed a difficult sequence for the movie. His wife Pragya later took to her Instagram page to share a picture from the sets.

This Is Simply Wow We hear that a huge set has been erected in Mumbai's Film City to replicate the holy city including the holy temple. Reportedly, the set costs a whopping 7 crores. Earlier, the team had filmed in the foothills of Himalayas.





The Plot Earlier, a source had told a leading daily, "Sushant Singh Rajput plays a Muslim guy in the film. He rescues Sara, who plays a Hindu tourist, from the Uttarakhand floods, and the two fall in love. However, it's not a rosy path for them as they face obstacles."





Sara's First Look From The Film The audience already just can't get enough of Sara's pretty look from Kedarnath. One must say that she does make a striking pair with Sushant.





What Papa Saif Has To Say Recently at a trailer launch of a film, Saif when quizzed about Sara's Bollywood debut told media, "I am happy, I am excited for her. I think when we get close to that release, it will be like my own film is releasing."





Did Sushant Give Any Advice To Sara? To this, Sushant said, "She is quite able and already knows a lot. But the onlything that I have shared with her is that I don't fearfailures.If I am enjoying doing something, I don't think aboutits outcome. I am not that careful and this is one thing thathelps you in the long run."





He Has Good Things To Say About His Co-Star "He is working really hard... I don't think it will be right for meto say anything (else) at the moment. You guys watch the film and decide for yourself."



Kedarnath is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 21st December, 2018.