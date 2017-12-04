 »   »   » ALL HEARTS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Attend A Wedding, Their Pics Are 'Aww'dorable

ALL HEARTS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Attend A Wedding, Their Pics Are 'Aww'dorable

Remember Deepika Padukone attending her bestie's wedding a couple of days back? Well, this time we had one more Bollywood beauty making her presence felt at a South Indian wedding.

Well, we are talking about the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who recently attended her cousin's wedding in Mangaluru yesterday (i.e Sunday). She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai to Prajwal's wedding, who is the son of her uncle Uday Kumar Shetty.

We bring you some inside pictures that you just can't afford to miss!

 

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look resplescent in a dazzling red saree with soft gold embroidery. Her daughter Aaradhya too color-cordinated her outfit with mommy dearest.

An Epitome Of Beauty

The guests who attended the wedding couldn't take their eyes off Ash who turned out to be the centre of attraction with her infectious smile and chatted with them.

A Protective Mom

Aww, just look at the way how she tightly held Aardhya's hand throughout the evening.

Click Click

People couldn't stop clicking pictures when the loving mother-daughter duo made their way to the stage.

Ash Just Couldn't Smiling

Do you need to give you any reasons to tell you why we love this stunning lady?

Also check out this lovely wedding video where Aishwarya is seen warmly chatting with the guests...

Aishwarya at her cousin's wedding reception, back in her home town Manglore last night ♥️ #TheBachchans #FamilyGoals #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AaradhyaBachchan #AmitabhBachchan #abhishekbachchan #Bachchans #themostbeautifulgirlintheworld #themostbeautifulwomanintheworld #timelessbeauty #missworld #mostbeautifuleyes # #beautygoals #goals #lifegoals #beautyqueen #beautyforapurpose #celebrity #makeup #makeupgoals #hairporn #hairgoals #lorealista #airportlook #bestactress #bollywood #hollywood #india

A post shared by R.L (@aishwarya_raifan) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Story first published: Monday, December 4, 2017, 10:17 [IST]
