 »   »   » All Women In My Life Are Important: Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood's quintessential romantic hero Shahrukh Khan, who attended the Vogue Women of the Year Awards, said that all the women in his life are important and it is extremely satisfying to have an award for them.

"All the women in my life are important to me, starting with my mother, wife, daughter, sister and all the ladies who have worked with me... The list is big because I've been working for 30 years, so there are lots of them, some 20-30 of them, all of them are important," Shahrukh said recently.

"I think women are important, so to have an award for them, I think it is extremely fulfilling and satisfying, not just for the women who get the award, but for the men who don't win it... Bystanders like myself, who can come and applaud for them," added Shahrukh, who was given the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade Award.

Shahrukh is making a comeback on television with Star Plus' new show "TED Talks: Nayi Soch".

Asked about it, he said: "I have no idea when the show is starting... I have to check for the details," he said when asked about the progress of the show.

On the film front, the actor is busy with Aanand L Rai's next. The movie is yet untitled, but it will reunite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma with Shahrukh after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

"Aanand L Rai's film shooting is going on. Katrina Kaif has joined us and Anushka Sharma will join us in a day or two. Shooting is going on at various places... It is going well," Shahrukh said. IANS