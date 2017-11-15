 »   »   » PIC TALK: Amidst All The Hullabaloo, Deepika Padukone Promotes Padmavati & Looks Simply Exquisite!

With the Padmavati row growing murkier day by day, Deepika Padukone steps out to promote the film, looking simply exquisite. She was seen donning Rimple & Harpreet Narula couture and we can't stop staring at her.

Recently, while talking to IANS, Deepika had talked about Padmavati controversy and had said, "As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film, and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now."



Prabhas' Special Gesture For Anushka Shetty Is Every Bit Adorable!



Speaking about the hullabaloo the movie is causing pre-release, Deepika said, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed."



"The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film," said Deepika, adding that the film industry's support symbolises how "this is not about Padmavati... We're fighting a much bigger battle".



Apart from Deepika, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in Padmavati and the film will hit the silver screen on December 1, 2018.