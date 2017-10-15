 »   »   » INSIDE B'DAY PIC! Big B Poses With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya, Aaradhya & Others!

On 11 October, 2017, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 75th birthday with his entire family in Maldives and finally, we have our hands on some inside pictures from his private birthday celebration.

In one of these viral pictures, 'birthday boy' Amitabh Bachchan can be seen enjoying a yacht ride with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Picture Perfect! The Bachchans give major family goals in this picture and we can't stop drooling over their togetherness. Navya With Big B Here's another adorable picture of Navya Naveli Nanda with her grandpa Amitabh Bachchan. Navya Attends B’wood Diwali Party Meanwhile, Navya was also spotted at the Diwali bash of Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and was seen posing with Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan. Don’t You Agree? Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda make a stylish mother-daughter duo in this picture! Aishwarya Rai Was Missing However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from the party, which was attended by Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan. The Bachchans Will Not Be Celebrating Diwali Apparently, owing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father demise, the Bachchan family will give Diwali bash a skip!

Stay glued to Filmibeat for more Bollywood updates!