 »   »   » WHAT! Amitabh Bachchan Is Shahrukh Khan's 'Papa'? At Least, Little AbRam Thinks So!

Who all know that Shahrukh Khan is a doting father who keeps on sharing his crackling conversations with his little munchkin AbRam on Twitter.
Now it so happened that Big B recently shared a picture from his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday party where AbRam seemed to be more interested in the candyfloss that anything else.
But what stole away the limelight was SRK's comment on that picture which left us in complete splits. Read on to know what the 'surprise' revelation was...
AbRam Is Truly An Amazeball!
Big B had captioned the picture as, "And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!"
To this, SRK replied, "Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa' when he sees u on TV."
We Love You AbRam!
Maybe the little toddler must have watched Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham which had Big B playing SRK's reel dad and that's what must have led to this hilarous confusion!
AbRam Is Quite Protective Of His Daddy Dearest
In one of his interview with DNA, Shahrukh had revealed, "AbRam is extremely protective of me. There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it's for real. So, the next time he meets them, he gives them dirty looks. He did that with Kajol after Dilwale because of that one scene during the interval. We even went for that Ra.One ride together in Dubai and he was getting little angry with Nawaz bhai after seeing Raees. Otherwise, he's a total chiller."
AbRam Brings Out The 'Kid' In SRK
"He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let's go meet them'. He calls them ‘peoples' and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He's a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with.
And with him, I become a kid myself. I try and get him all the toys because somewhere, it's also a way of living my own dreams. Maybe, even I wanted those toys when I was a kid, but we couldn't afford it back then. Now, when I play with AbRam, I live those moments which I wanted to, but possibly couldn't,' the superstar had said.
On The Work Front
King Khan is currently super busy with Aanand L.Rai's next which has him playing a dwarf. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif play his leading ladies. On his birthday this year, the superstar had revealed that the title of the movie has been decided and the team is planning to reveal it only by the end of this year or early next year.