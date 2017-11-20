 »   »   » WHAT! Amitabh Bachchan Is Shahrukh Khan's 'Papa'? At Least, Little AbRam Thinks So!

Aaradhya Birthday Bash: Shahurkh Khan - Abram ENJOYING 'Jhula Ride' | FilmiBeat

Who all know that Shahrukh Khan is a doting father who keeps on sharing his crackling conversations with his little munchkin AbRam on Twitter.

Now it so happened that Big B recently shared a picture from his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday party where AbRam seemed to be more interested in the candyfloss that anything else.

But what stole away the limelight was SRK's comment on that picture which left us in complete splits. Read on to know what the 'surprise' revelation was...