 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About The Bofors Scandal & Panama Papers Leak!

Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the Bofors Scandal and Panama Paper allegations on his blog and said that at the old age of 75, he only "seeks freedom and peace from prominence," and nothing else.

"At this age and time of my life, I seek peace and freedom from prominence. To be left to lead the last few years of my life with and within myself. I do not seek epithets, I abhor them. I do not seek headlines, I do not deserve them. I do not seek acknowledgement, I am not qualified for it."

He further added, "When the media carried the news here in India, the press during one of its interactions with me asked me what I was going to do about it. Whether I would seek information on who did it, or seek retribution. What retribution and information will I seek? Will it take away the years of suffering and mental torture that we went through? Will it cure? Will it rest? No, it will not. So I told them, the media, I do not wish to make any comment on it, the matter is over for me."

Big B concluded talking about the Panama Papers leak by saying, "We were asked for reactions, for responses, for justification or not, for replies to their investigative queries. Two instant replies were given out by us. Of denial and misuse of name. They were printed, but the questions continued."

He further continued, "The fullest cooperation has been extended at all hours as dutiful citizens. And even after, if there is any more query that needs to be addressed, we shall comply."

