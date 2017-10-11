 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Star In 'Brahmastra'! Read Details

As good as it might sound, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to star in a fantasy adventure series trilogy named Brahmastra and it's an ambitious project with a much bigger and better budget, a collaboration between Fox Studios and Dharma Productions.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh announced the ambitious project on his Twitter handle with the caption, "It's OFFICIAL... Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in #Brahmastra... Ayan Mukerji directs... 15 Aug 2019 release... Announcement:"

Well, it's great to see Bollywood being brave and planning a trilogy way ahead even before the first part is released. We're sure the confidence itself will make the movie a success and a trilogy is surely something new and refreshing in B-town.

The film is directed by Ranbir Kapoor's best friend Ayan Mukerji and we're sure he'll do a very good job as his direction and technical skills are top notch. The film will go on floors either by the end of 2017 or will start in 2018. The scheduled date for the film's release has been locked on August 15, 2019.