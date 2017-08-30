 »   »   » OVER POSSESSIVE ONCE! Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan STOPPED Hiding Aaradhya From Media; Amitabh REVEALS

There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did everything to protect her daughter from the prying eyes of the media. But not anymore!

The diva, who was known to be an over possessive mother once, has completely changed her attitude towards the paparazzi now. And her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the reason now.

A Change In Aishwarya's Behaviour When Deccan Chronicle asked Amitabh Bachchan, ''Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would ensure little Aaradhya was protected from the cameras.'' What Can We Do?: Big B Aaradhya's grandfather sighed in resignation, "Ab kya keren? The attention is a little disconcerting.'' Aaradhya Will Have To Get Used To It ''We've gotten used it. Aaradhya will also have to get used to it." Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan's latest picture will make your day | FilmiBeat Flashback When Aaradhya Bachchan was born, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received a lot of flak for maintaining a secrecy around her daughter. Too Protective? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan protected her daughter all the time from the paparazzi. When She Used Props To Hide Aaradhya's Face While travelling, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used all kinds of props, from a shawl to a folder to her blazer, to hide Aaradhya's face. Clear Instructions Were Given To Her Staff Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had told her staff too, to keep away the media from clicking Aaradhya's pictures. The Bachchans Even Hid Aaradhya's Name The Bachchan family kept the name of their little bundle of joy a secret for months. What Aishwarya Said... Once Aishwarya had told a daily, "Every time we walk out of the airport, house, there are people around, camera is around.'' The Mother In Me Will Always Be Protective ''I guess, I think she was born to believe it is like this, this is normal to her. The mother in me will be protective." It's A Natural Instinct "Media wants bytes, photos.. so I am going to be protective about her. It is a natural instinct. From her end there is no major chatter.''

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be next seen in Fanney Khan.

