 »   »   » THE REASON IS SPECIAL! Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Picture With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture with his 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and the reason is quite special.

Their film, Mohabbatein completes 17 years today. From emotional scenes to amazing dance sequences and drama to romance, Shahrukh-Aishwarya's Mohabbatein has them all.

Mohabbatein Completes 17 Years "T 2592 - and 17 years of 'Mohabbatein' .. !! time has indeed flown .." wrote Amitabh Bachchan, while sharing this picture. What’s The Most Memorable Things About Mohabbatein? But what is the most memorable thing, which we can never forget about the movie? It's romantic DIALOGUES, right? Also, check out those dialogues of Mohabbatein, which taught us the real meaning of love! #Dialogue1 "Mohabbat Bohot Khoobsurat Hoti Hai...Toh Kya Hua Agar Woh Apne Saath Thoda Sa Dard Laati Hai" Accept That We All Secretly Wished That Kaash… Remember? When Shahrukh tells his students (played by Jimmy, Uday & Jugal) "Main aaj bhi usse utni hi mohabbat karta hoo, aur is liye nahi ki koi aur nahi mil, par is liye ki usse mohabbat karne se fursat hi nahi milti." #Dialogue3 "Koi Pyar Kare Toh Tumse Kare, Tum Jaise Ho Waise Kare ... Koi Tumko Badal Ke Pyar Kare, Toh Woh Pyar Nahi Woh Sauda Kare ... Aur Saheba, Pyar Mein Sauda Nahi Hota ... Right?" #Dialogue4 "Mohabbat Bhi Zindagi Ki Tarah Hoti Ha, Har Mod Aasaan Nahi Hoti, Har Mod Par Khushi Nahi Hoti, Par Jab Hum Zindagi Ka Saath Nahi Chhodte, Phir Mohabbat Ka Saath Kyun Chhodein" #Dialogue5 "Zindagi Pyar Dene Aur Pyar Lene Ka Naam Ha, Aur Kuch Nahi" #Dialogue6 "Mohabbat Aur Sangeet Ka Bahut Gehra Rishta Ha, Kyun Ki Dono Ka Janam Dil Se Hota Hai, Aur Dono Ki Kismat Bhi Dil Ke Kehne Par Nirbhar Hai"

Currently, Shahrukh Khan is working on his upcoming project, directed by Aanand L Rai. Whereas, Aishwarya is busy with the shooting of Fanney Khan.