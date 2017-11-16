 »   »   » BIRTHDAY SPECIAL! This Rare & Unseen Picture Of Aaradhya Bachchan Will Make You Go Aww!

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 6th BIRTHDAY in style | FilmiBeat

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's little bundle of joy Aaradhya Bachchan is celebrating her 6th birthday today. As per reports, the Bachchan family has organised a grand birthday party for the lovely kid.

And on this special day, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shared a rare and unseen picture of Aaradhya with his fans. Check out the picture below.

Cute Little Aaradhya Amitabh Bachchan Wrote, "When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!" He Added.. "To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love .." Not Just Amitabh Bachchan, even his fans shared some beautiful pictures of Aaradhya on her birthday. Check it out below. EF ❤️Ashok Mistry‏ @ashokmistry4545 #HappyBirthdayAaradhya @SrBachchan Wishing Our Little Angel Aaradhya Bachchan A Very Happy Birthday BACHCHAN RANI 🎂🎂 ✪ AG @AnthonyGoveas @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan Birthday Greetings to the little one aradhaya. 🍥🍰🥞🎂🎈😍😊😊🎈🎈 Ratna EF ❤‏ @StLouisgirl123 @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAaradhya 🎂 Many many happy returns of the day...Lot's of love & may god bless you Sweetheart Aaradhya🎉🎁🎂🍰🎉🎊🎈 @SrBachchan ♥🌹 @juniorbachchan EF ❤️Ashok Mistry‏ @ashokmistry4545 #HappyBirthdayAaradhya @SrBachchan. Beejal Bhatt‏ @BeejalBhatt @SrBachchan Wishing you a Very #HappyBirthdayAaradhya Sweet 💐🎂😍 Little one❤️🌹 Lots of Love & Blessings @juniorbachchan AG TM‏ @AnthonyGoveas Please do convey my birthday wishes to dear little Princess aradhaya.. @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan EF ❤️Ashok Mistry‏ @ashokmistry4545 @SrBachchan Wishing you a very #HappyBirthdayAaradhya 💐🌹🎂😍Sweet Little Princess 😍

