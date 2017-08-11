 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Defies Pain! Shoots For Thugs Of Hindostan With A Fractured Rib & Severe Backache!

Amitabh Bachchan doesn't sit idle for a single day and is always on the go. His work commitments and ethics are remarkable and despite being 75 years old, he stars in more movies per year than the actors in their 30s and 40s. Big B is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and the actor injured himself during the shoot with a fractured rib and severe pain in the lower back.

Despite being injured, Amitabh Bachchan is defying all odds and is religiously shooting for the movie. A source opened up by saying, "Filming for the action scenes had resulted in an injury for Amitji. He had cracked his upper-left rib, but he continued to shoot despite excruciating pain, as the film's shoot was being done on a tight schedule."