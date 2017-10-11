 »   »   » Will Amitabh Bachchan Support Aaradhya If She Decides To Become An Actress Like Aishwarya Rai?

During the release of Amitabh Bachchan's movie Pink, the actor wrote a very emotional letter to his granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda.

In a recent interview to Spotboye, Big B revealed why he wrote that letter to them and would he support the girls if they choose to become actresses in the future.

Here's What He Said Shoojit Sircar (producer of Pink) has two daughters and he felt very strongly that the message that we are sending out in Pink needs to be more vocal. He Told Me To Write To My Granddaughters He told me that it will be great if you can write to your daughter and granddaughters and since we are making a film on the issue, it would be a great promotional activity as well. It's Different When Girls Are Born & Boys Are Born I thought it worked quite well. We talk within closed doors about how in India or anywhere in the world, it's quite different when a girl is born and when a boy is born. I Felt... Therefore, I felt this is something which needs to be spoken about. Navya Was The First Person To Call Me I also remember that the first person who called me reading that letter was my granddaughter, who was studying in New York. She Said... She told me 'Nana, I am proud of you. I will become exactly as you want'. What Amitabh Wants Navya & Aaradhya To Become... That's their personal choice. If They Choose Bollywood Like Jaya & Aish... Sure, why not? I would give them the liberty.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan next.

