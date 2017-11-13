 »   »   » Amrita Puri Gets Hitched To Imrun Sethi In A Grand Wedding Ceremony! View Pics

Amrita Puri Gets Hitched To Imrun Sethi In A Grand Wedding Ceremony! View Pics

It's wedding bells for Amrita Puri who starred in Aisha and Kai Po Che as she tied the knot to the love of her life Imrun Sethi in a grand weeding ceremony which took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

Amrita sported a heavily embellished bridal lehenga first and then a bright green coloured saree. Check out the pictures below!

Wedding Day

It's wedding bells for Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi.

Wedding Ceremony

The couple tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony in Bangkok.

Beach Side

The wedding was also held at the beach side. So awesome, right?

Mehendi Session

Amrita Puri is seen enjoying her Mehendi session.

B-town

Bollywood actresses Sandhya Mridul and Eisha Chopra also made it to the wedding.

Blessing Them

Actors such as Satyadeep Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi were also present to bless the couple.

Aisha & Kai Po Che

Amrita Puri has starred in films like Aisha and Kai Po Che.

Leading Lady

Sonam Kapoor was the leading lady in the film Aisha.

Starcast

Aisha along with Amrita Puri, also starred Lisa Haydon.

Kai Po Che

She played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in Kai Po Che.

Box Office

Kai Po Che ended up doing well at the box office.

Small Town

The film was about a small town boy making it into the Indian cricket team.

Flowers

The flowers look so lovely, right?

Grand Affair

It surely was one grand wedding ceremony in Bangkok.

Hame Over

Amrita Puri shared this picture on her Instagram handle.

Girl Gang

We guess Amrita will soon throw a lavish party to her friends as well.

Happy Married Life

We wish Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi a happy married life!


Read more about: Amrita Puri, aisha
Story first published: Monday, November 13, 2017, 15:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 13, 2017
