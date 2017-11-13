 »   »   » Amrita Puri Gets Hitched To Imrun Sethi In A Grand Wedding Ceremony! View Pics

It's wedding bells for Amrita Puri who starred in Aisha and Kai Po Che as she tied the knot to the love of her life Imrun Sethi in a grand weeding ceremony which took place in Bangkok, Thailand.
Amrita sported a heavily embellished bridal lehenga first and then a bright green coloured saree. Check out the pictures below!
Wedding Day
It's wedding bells for Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi.
Wedding Ceremony
The couple tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony in Bangkok.
Beach Side
The wedding was also held at the beach side. So awesome, right?
Mehendi Session
Amrita Puri is seen enjoying her Mehendi session.
B-town
Bollywood actresses Sandhya Mridul and Eisha Chopra also made it to the wedding.
Blessing Them
Actors such as Satyadeep Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi were also present to bless the couple.
Aisha & Kai Po Che
Amrita Puri has starred in films like Aisha and Kai Po Che.
Leading Lady
Sonam Kapoor was the leading lady in the film Aisha.
Starcast
Aisha along with Amrita Puri, also starred Lisa Haydon.
Kai Po Che
She played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in Kai Po Che.
Box Office
Kai Po Che ended up doing well at the box office.
Small Town
The film was about a small town boy making it into the Indian cricket team.
Flowers
The flowers look so lovely, right?
Grand Affair
It surely was one grand wedding ceremony in Bangkok.
Hame Over
Amrita Puri shared this picture on her Instagram handle.
Girl Gang
We guess Amrita will soon throw a lavish party to her friends as well.
Happy Married Life
We wish Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi a happy married life!
Story first published: Monday, November 13, 2017, 15:43 [IST]
