 »   »   » Amul Makes An Interesting Concept out Of Kangana Ranaut’s Controversies! View Here

Kangana Ranaut is all over the place right from the start of 2017 and has taken the biggies of Bollywood head-on without any fear of her career being at stake whatsoever. She called Hrithik Roshan “silly-ex” and revealed devastating information about Aditya Pancholi and even called Karan Johar “flag-bearer of nepotism” right to his face.

The controversies have not ended yet and Amul has taken a very interesting stand on the whole issue with their creative and quirky cartoon. Their latest toon about Kangana Ranaut speaks volumes about her boldness and one care proudly say that 'You cannot run out the Ranaut.’ Check out the Amul toon below…

Also, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Simram is out in the theatres and is doing pretty well. Though the film has received negative reviews, people are still flocking to the theatres to watch Kangana Ranaut in her 'free, bold and wild’ avatar.

She’s also shooting for her upcoming film based on the life of Queen Jhansi and will be seen in intense action-packed sword fighting scenes. Sadly, she injured her forehead during the shoot and was hospitalised but thankfully, she has recovered fully from the injuries.

