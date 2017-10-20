 »   »   » Lingerie Shoot! Amy Jackson Poses In Hot Lingerie For Lipsy London! Mind Blowing Pictures

Lingerie Shoot! Amy Jackson Poses In Hot Lingerie For Lipsy London! Mind Blowing Pictures

Posted By:
First of all, whoa! Amy Jackson got back to her modelling roots and posed for the high end lingerie brand Lipsy London. The sizzling young actress looks superhot in all the pictures and is seen sporting saucy bras, bodysuits, kimonos and various other outfits that'll keep your pulses racing.

Amy Jackson is seen showing off her plunging burgundy one-piece and if that was not enough, she slipped into a slinky black number and showed off her toned body like never before! Check out the pictures below, folks. We bet it's nothing like you've ever seen before!

Amy Jackson poses in a superhot lingerie for Lipsy London.

Lipsy London is a high end lingerie brand from the United Kingdom.

Amy Jackson shows off her hot lingerie and looks nothing less than a Goddess!

Amy Jackson models the lacy blue lingerie set and her beauty is on full display.

When it comes to lingerie modelling, Amy is totally flawless.

She started her career as a model and was more into lingerie modelling as a teen and in her early twenties.

Amy Jackson slips into a perfectly fitting lace bodysuit. Just wow!

She is seen sporting silky French knickers and inners.

The hot Amy is seen sporting a plunging burgundy one-piece.

The sale of Lipsy London might double after this raunchy lingerie shoot!

The leggy lass Amy, flaunts her toned legs in a black bodysuit.

Say what you want folks, but this has to be the hottest lingerie shoot ever.

Lipsy London is one of the most expensive lingerie brands in the UK.

These pictures are like a Diwali gift from Amy Jackson to one and all.

She's got the looks that kill! Doesn't she, folks?

She is really capable of making anyone go weak in the knees!

Her gorgeous face can soothe anyone! Isn't it?

This lingerie shoot might be the talk of the town all across the UK as well.

Oh wow! Lipsy London signed off by saying 'More to come'. Can't wait, folks!

Amy Jackson
