 »   »   » Amy Jackson Inspired By Michael Jackson For Robot Dance In Rajinikanth’s 2.0!

Though Amy Jackson has completed shooting for Shankar's 2.0, she has been eagerly awaiting to shoot a dance number from the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer. Touted as one of the biggest tracks ever, Amy will start shooting for the dance number along with megastar Rajinikanth from 11th October and has been rigorously training in Chennai over the last few days.

Amy says, "I am attempting robotic pop for the first time. Rajini sir had done something similar in Robot (2010). He is a genius, so I am sure he will handle it. But, it's a new form for me."

Choreographed by Bosco Martis, the song will be shot over the next 10 days in Chennai. While a portion of the song will be shot outdoors, a grand set has also been erected to lend the much needed sci-fi vibe to the song.

A source informs, "Considering the fast-paced beats of the song, Michael Jackson's dubstep and robot dance are being used as references. Also, since the song involves quick steps, it requires greater fitness from both Amy and Rajini Sir."

Amy has adopted a new workout regime to get in shape for the number. "I started practising a new form of yoga, which is great for balance. My trainer also devised a new routine that combines pilates and kickboxing."