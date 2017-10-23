 »   »   » Amy Jackson Wraps Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer '2.0', Arrives In Canada To Shoot 'Supergirl'

Actor Amy Jackson has completed the shooting for the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0".

The 25-year-old actor is now in Canada to start filming the next episode for The CW's series, "Supergirl", in which she will portray the role of Saturn Girl.

Amy took to Twitter to make the announcement. "Aaaand that's a wrap for '2.0'. The past 2 and a half years have been an absolute rollercoaster... but the outcome will knock ya socks offf!

"A quick 26 hours later and I've arrived in Canada to start working on the next episode of @TheCWSupergirl," the actor wrote.

Directed by Shankar, "2.0" is the sequel to the earlier blockbuster "Enthiran", released in 2010.

Enthiran, released as Robot in other languages, had Rajinikanth in the lead as Vaseegaran and Chitti, the android.

Akshay features as the antagonist in "2.0". The film is slated to release on January 25.