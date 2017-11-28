 »   »   » Ananya Pandey Looks Stunningly Beautiful At The After Party Of Le Bal Des Debutantes In Paris!

Ananya Pandey's La Bal DEBUT at Paris; Stunning Pictures | FilmiBeat

Chunky Pandey's gorgeous daughter Ananya Pandey is the talk of the town as her pictures from the Le Bal Des Debutantes after party look stunningly beautiful and we are sure she's here to slay!

Her mother Bhavna Pandey shared a picture of her daughter sporting a silver outfit at the after party of Le Bal Des In Paris and man, she's drop-dead gorgeous. Check out the pictures below...