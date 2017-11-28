 »   »   » Ananya Pandey Looks Stunningly Beautiful At The After Party Of Le Bal Des Debutantes In Paris!

Ananya Pandey Looks Stunningly Beautiful At The After Party Of Le Bal Des Debutantes In Paris!

Posted By:
Chunky Pandey's gorgeous daughter Ananya Pandey is the talk of the town as her pictures from the Le Bal Des Debutantes after party look stunningly beautiful and we are sure she's here to slay!

Her mother Bhavna Pandey shared a picture of her daughter sporting a silver outfit at the after party of Le Bal Des In Paris and man, she's drop-dead gorgeous. Check out the pictures below...

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey

Doesn't Ananya Pandey look so pretty and gorgeous in this picture? She looks like a dream, folks!

Paris Calling

Paris Calling

She attended the extravagant event Le Bal Des Debutantes in Paris along with her cousin Ahaan Pandey.

Young & Pretty

Young & Pretty

Ananya Pandey made heads turn with her natural beauty at the Le Bal Des Debutantes in Paris, France.

Ananya & Shanaya

Ananya & Shanaya

She is also a very close friend of Sanjeev Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and the duo hang out regularly.

Next Big Thing

Next Big Thing

It looks like both Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor will sooner or later be the next big thing in Bollywood or the modelling world.

Lovely Ladies

Lovely Ladies

Ananya Pandey is also a veryclose friend of Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan right from her childhood days.

Ananya-Suhana-Shanaya

Ananya-Suhana-Shanaya

The trio meet very often and hand out at their favourite spots.

Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash

Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor were also present at Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash in Alibaug.

Next Gen Girls

Next Gen Girls

Malaika Arora called Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya as the "next gen girls".

Chunky Pandey
Read more about: chunky pandey
