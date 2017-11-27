 »   »   » Ananya Pandey Looks Like A Dream At The Paris Le Bal Des Debutante! View Pictures

Chunky Pandey's beautiful daughter Ananya Pandey turned heads at the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her glittering dress and was accompanied by her cousin Ahaan Pandey.
Ananya and Ahaan had one helluva time at the event and also did the Waltz together. Check out the pictures below...
Ananya Pandey
The gorgeous Ananya Pandey poses at the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Doesn't she look like a dream in this picture, folks?
Paris Le Bal Des Debutante
The tall and beautiful Ananya Pandey made heads turn as she attended the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante.
Dream Girl
She surely looks like a dream girl in all of her pictures and we just can't stop looking at them. She's got the style and charisma at a very young age.
Ahaan & Ananya
She attended the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante with her sweet little cousin brother Ahaan Pandey.
So Good
They both looked so good together that all the cameramen ended up clicking tons of pictures.
The Waltz
Ananya Pandey and Ahaan Pandey were also spotted doing the Waltz at the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante. So cool, right?
Best Days
Ahaan Pandey will surely remember this day for the rest of his life. It's a moment he'll cherish always!
Looks That Kill
Ananya Pandey has what it takes to be a successful actress and a model as well. She's got the looks that kill!
Chunky & Bhavna
Even Chunky Pandey and his wife Bhavna Pandey look nothing less than a dream either, folks!