Ananya Pandey Looks Like A Dream At The Paris Le Bal Des Debutante! View Pictures

Chunky Pandey's beautiful daughter Ananya Pandey turned heads at the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her glittering dress and was accompanied by her cousin Ahaan Pandey.

Ananya and Ahaan had one helluva time at the event and also did the Waltz together. Check out the pictures below...

The gorgeous Ananya Pandey poses at the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Doesn't she look like a dream in this picture, folks?

The tall and beautiful Ananya Pandey made heads turn as she attended the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante.

She surely looks like a dream girl in all of her pictures and we just can't stop looking at them. She's got the style and charisma at a very young age.

She attended the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante with her sweet little cousin brother Ahaan Pandey.

They both looked so good together that all the cameramen ended up clicking tons of pictures.

Ananya Pandey and Ahaan Pandey were also spotted doing the Waltz at the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante. So cool, right?

Ahaan Pandey will surely remember this day for the rest of his life. It's a moment he'll cherish always!

Ananya Pandey has what it takes to be a successful actress and a model as well. She's got the looks that kill!

Even Chunky Pandey and his wife Bhavna Pandey look nothing less than a dream either, folks!

Royalty and elegance is what Paris Le Bal Des Debutante is all about and Ahaan Pandey nailed it right!

Story first published: Monday, November 27, 2017, 12:56 [IST]
