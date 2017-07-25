 »   »   » SCARY FOR AARADHYA! ANGRY Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tells Media To STOP Taking Photos; Shouts ENOUGH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a public figure and the photographers don't leave any opportunity to click her photographs, all thanks to her huge popularity.

But even they (media) should know where to draw the line! Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got really irritated at the airport. Read what made her lose her cool below.

Aishwarya Rai With Aaradhya Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who were vacationing in New York, returned to Mumbai recently. The Shutterbugs Went Crazy After Seeing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As usual, the photographers made full use of this opportunity and started clicking Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Vrinda Rai's pictures like crazy. Aaradhya Too Got Scared For the first time, Aaradhya Bachchan too got scared after seeing such a hullabaloo at the Mumbai airport. When Aishwarya Got Irritated After some time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got really irritated with the photographers. But Why... Even after posing for them, they did not stop taking her pictures and were continuously clicking her, even when she reached her car. When Aishwarya Said Stop It Now! After seeing this behaviour, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said in a stern voice, 'Bas kariye ab'. She Shouted Enough! But when the flash lights did not stop, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shouted enough! Remember When Aishwarya's Mother Got Hurt At The Airport? In the past too, a similar thing had happened when a photographer had injured Aishwarya Rai's mother while taking their pictures. Aaradhya Had Started Crying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's little bundle of joy had got so scared of it that she had started crying. Aishwarya Increased Her Security Post That Event Reportedly, after that shocking incident Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had increased the security around her.

Well, it's not easy to be a celebrity but still Aishwarya knows how to handle any situation like a pro!

