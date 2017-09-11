 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Is Lucky! Anil Kapoor's First Look From Fanney Khan Is Out & It's HOTTER THAN THE SUN

'Age is just a number'- One look at the 'jhakaas' man Anil Kapoor and you know this saying is cent per cent true!

Ever since we heard that Anil is teaming up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao for Fanney Khan, we just couldn't contain our excitement. And now, here's something which will definitely drive away your Monday blues. Check it out here...



Think You Know Fanney Khan? Anil Kapoor plays the role of an aspiring musician in the film. One must say his salt-and-pepper look is making us drool.

How He Achieved This Look We hear that the actor went all out to get his look just right for Fanney Khan and after several creative discussions with the makers of the film finally zeroed in on the look. The star visited a popular salon in the suburbs for 5 days at a stretch, clocking in over 10 hours each day to work just on his hair.

The Hard Work Pays Off Since he had to essay the role of the lovably flawed and rough around the edges Fanney Khan, the star also had to go lean for his look. What's more is that since he recently suffered from an ankle injury, he had to incorporate alternative forms of workouts into his regular fitness regime and took over 4 weeks to achieve the desired results.

Fresh Romance We will get to see some adorable chemistry between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Rao had earlier told a leading daily, "She's the most beautiful woman in the world. It's a great story, there's a lot of love, and the content is not just entertaining but is detailed and different. There will be lots of workshops and readings once I am back."

Madhavan Was Supposed To Play Rao's Role Yes, you heard that right. The 'Tannu Weds Manu' actor was in talks for this role. But, he had to back out owing to prior commitments.



Meanwhile, producer Arjun N. Kapoor is all praises for Anil Kapoor. He says, "Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion".



Reportedly, Fanney Khan deals with the topic of body-shaming.



A leading portal had earlier quoted a source as saying, "The story revolves around a fat girl who is Anil Kapoor's daughter, who is obsessed about losing weight. Aishwarya plays a singer diva like Madonna and Beyonce.The girl meets Ash and gets inspired by her, who tells her she shouldn't worry about her weight but just be herself. Aishwarya becomes this young girl's inspiration and helps her to develop her true potential and shine."