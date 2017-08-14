 »   »   » Anurag Kashyap On Pahlaj Nihalani Exit From CBFC: It's Like Wow, Did This Really Happen?

Ever since Anurag Kashyap has heard the news of CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani being replaced by adman-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, he can't contain his happiness and while, talking to HT, he said, "Something you've been waiting for, and it suddenly happens, it's like wow! Did this really happen? And that, too, before my film came out."

Talking about Prasoon Joshi, he said, "I might disagree with the things [Prasoon Joshi] says or does sometimes, but not all the time. Also, he's a very open person. What is amazing is that a dialogue is possible."

"See, the government that will come in -any government, Congress or BJP - will always hand over institutions to people who're kind of aligned with its ideologies."

"I believe there should be no censorship and only certification, and I believe Prasoon Joshi is the kind of person who believes in that, because he has often talked about it," said Anurag.

Recalling his traumating experience with Pahlaj Nihalani, he said, "Pahlajji was like a darbar (court) who'd sit down and make you stand and talk for three hours and lecture you how he's better than you."

"It's a very humiliating process that every filmmaker went through. It wasn't a dialogue but only a monologue, where he would be the one talking; and he'd tell you what to do. There would be subtle threats and this and that... You have no idea what kind of a relief this is!"