 »   »   » Anurag Kashyap's Zoo To Premiere At Busan Film Festival

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's next production Zoo, which stars Shweta Tripathi, will have its world premiere at the Busan Film Festival.

The film, directed by Shlok Sharma, has been selected for "A window on Asian Cinema" category at the film festival.

Zoo has been entirely shot on iPhone 6.

In the movie, Shweta plays the role of a young teenager by the name of Misha Mehta, who blames herself for an accident that happened a few years ago and finds herself trapped in her house to escape her emotions. She finds solace in drugs.

"I always wanted to be a part of films which matter and being rewarded by getting recognition from a festival like Busan is something I as an actor work for primarily. I always wanted to be part of experimental cinema and this film gives me exactly that," Shweta said in a statement.

"Shlok is a director who gave me my first feature film I shot but unfortunately it was stuck for various reasons and then he wanted to make another film with me. With inputs from PTI.