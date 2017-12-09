 »   »   » Anushka Sharma's Dad Invited All His Neighbours For The Wedding In Italy! Asked Them To Be Discreet

Anushka Sharma's Dad Invited All His Neighbours For The Wedding In Italy! Asked Them To Be Discreet

Posted By:
Anushka - Virat Wedding: Neighbors invited for Wedding | Filmibeat

Reports are doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma's father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, invited all his neighbours to attend the Anushka-Virat wedding in Italy and also requested them to be discreet about the matter as they want privacy and personal space.

"The star's dad has made calls to some building folks, inviting them to the wedding that is slated for next week. As everyone cannot travel to Italy, he was keen to make them aware of the developments and seek blessings for the couple," a source was quoted as saying.

Neighbours Are Invited

Anushka Sharma's father has invited all of his neighbours to attend Anushka-Virat's wedding in Italy.

Seek Blessings

As soon as he realised that not all of them can make it to Italy for whatever reasons, he seeked their blessings for the couple.

Be Discreet

Anushka Sharma's dad, Ajay Kumar Sharma, also requested his neighbours to be discreet about the matter.

Personal Space

Ajay Kumar Sharma wants the couple to have privacy and personal space and doesn't want the media hounding them during the wedding.

Childhood Pic

Here's a sweet childhood picture of Anushka Sharma with her daddy dearest Ajay Kumar Sharma, who served in the Indian Army.

Daddy's Angels

Ajay Kumar Sharma along with his two little angels back in the day.

Daddy Dearest

Her daddy really took great care of Anushka Sharma all throughout her childhood and adult life as well.

The Sharma's

The Sharma family is a well known and respected family in the locality and people looked up to them.

So Sweet

Here's Anushka Sharma and her brother enjoying a piece of cake.

Happy Days

Anushka Sharma is in the middle along with all her friends back in the day.

Little Anushka

Little Anushka Sharma looks so cute and sweet, right?

The Kids Gang

Anushka Sharma was always surrounded with family and friends all throughout her childhood days.

Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 15:11 [IST]
