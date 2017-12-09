 »   »   » Anushka Sharma's Dad Invited All His Neighbours For The Wedding In Italy! Asked Them To Be Discreet

Anushka - Virat Wedding: Neighbors invited for Wedding | Filmibeat

Reports are doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma's father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, invited all his neighbours to attend the Anushka-Virat wedding in Italy and also requested them to be discreet about the matter as they want privacy and personal space.

"The star's dad has made calls to some building folks, inviting them to the wedding that is slated for next week. As everyone cannot travel to Italy, he was keen to make them aware of the developments and seek blessings for the couple," a source was quoted as saying.