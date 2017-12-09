 »   »   » Anushka Sharma's Dad Invited All His Neighbours For The Wedding In Italy! Asked Them To Be Discreet

Reports are doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma's father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, invited all his neighbours to attend the Anushka-Virat wedding in Italy and also requested them to be discreet about the matter as they want privacy and personal space.
"The star's dad has made calls to some building folks, inviting them to the wedding that is slated for next week. As everyone cannot travel to Italy, he was keen to make them aware of the developments and seek blessings for the couple," a source was quoted as saying.
Neighbours Are Invited
Anushka Sharma's father has invited all of his neighbours to attend Anushka-Virat's wedding in Italy.
Seek Blessings
As soon as he realised that not all of them can make it to Italy for whatever reasons, he seeked their blessings for the couple.
Be Discreet
Anushka Sharma's dad, Ajay Kumar Sharma, also requested his neighbours to be discreet about the matter.
Personal Space
Ajay Kumar Sharma wants the couple to have privacy and personal space and doesn't want the media hounding them during the wedding.
Childhood Pic
Here's a sweet childhood picture of Anushka Sharma with her daddy dearest Ajay Kumar Sharma, who served in the Indian Army.
Daddy Dearest
Her daddy really took great care of Anushka Sharma all throughout her childhood and adult life as well.
The Sharma's
The Sharma family is a well known and respected family in the locality and people looked up to them.