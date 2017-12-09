 »   »   » Here's Why Anushka Sharma Chose December 12 As Her Wedding Date!

It looks like Anushka Sharma chose December 12, 2017 as her wedding date for a reason, as it's an auspicious date in her personal life. The wedding is rumoured to be held in Milan, Italy and the pre-wedding functions will be held in Tuscany.
View 4 reasons as to why Anushka Sharma chose her wedding date on December 12th.
Lucky Number
Anushka Sharma's lucky number is 3 and she'll be wedding on the 12th of December. So as per her numerology 12 is 1+2 = 3 (lucky number). Hence she chose 12th December as her wedding date.
Bollywood Debut - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Anushka Sharma debuted in Bollywood alongside Shahrukh Khan on December 12, 2008 in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and the date is very lucky as it brought her name and fame.
All On December 12
She was introduced in Bollywood on December 12 and the audiences instantly fell in love with her and the date is very auspicious for Anushka.
Coincidence or Choice?
Since 12 is now her lucky number, all good things will come to her - that's her wedding to Virat Kohli on the same date.