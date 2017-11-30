 »   »   » Anushka Sharma On Directing Movies: I Have Never Planned Things

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood today. The leggy lass, who is also a producer, was recently asked if she is interested in directing movies too.

To which Anushka told a leading daily, ''I have never planned things. And I guess that has worked for me so far. That's just who I am as a person.''

There Is No Guarantee ‘'By telling you I am not going to do it, there's no guarantee that I am 100 percent not going to do it. But I'm not actively thinking about the direction yet, at the moment.'' How She Gets Into Different Characters ‘'I have no time for anything futile. I constantly want to keep getting better. I focus on only what needs to be done. It may get difficult; but atleast I am not doing any faltu ka cheez. I'm focussing on what I really have to.'' On Trolls ‘'You feel sad that people can be so rude and mean. I'm not just talking about the things that they've said to me, but generally the kind of things they've managed to say to other people also.'' ''It makes me sad. I care about the world that we live in and the environment we're going to bring our kids into, and the world it is becoming.'' It's Sad ''I feel sad that for no rhyme or reason, people pull someone down, and say something without knowing a thing about their lives, and their struggles. I think about people who are being nasty, and think about how sad their lives must be.''

She further added, ''Personally, I am a 'live and let live' kind of person. I'm quite chilled out and don't take it to my heart.''

