 »   »   » OH MY! Anushka Sharma Shares A Pic With Virat Kohli From Their Honeymoon & We Can't Stop Drooling!

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli share First Honeymoon Picture | FilmiBeat

And.. the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli hangover continues! Anushka Sharma shares her first picture from the honeymoon and we can't stop swooning over the newlyweds.

Anushka captioned the picture as saying, "In heaven, literally" and the duo looks as fresh as the morning dew.

The couple got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding was a private affair, but was solemnized as per all Hindu rituals.

A few hours post the wedding, the couple made the final announcement by saying, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

For the latecomers, Virat and Anushka will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

On the work front, Anushka will soon resume the shooting of Aanand L Rai film, which also casts Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.